Paul Heyman Praises Tommaso Ciampa, WWE Releases Free Match

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– WWE’s YouTube channel has released another free match, which features Kurt Angle vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton for the World Title at WrestleMania 22:

– Paul Heyman posted the following on Twitter, praising NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa:

