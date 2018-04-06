Paul Heyman Praises Tommaso Ciampa, WWE Releases Free Match

– WWE’s YouTube channel has released another free match, which features Kurt Angle vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton for the World Title at WrestleMania 22:
– Paul Heyman posted the following on Twitter, praising NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa:
. @ProjectCiampa is an individualist. And he's made a declarative statement about it, marking his turf and staking his claim.
This is an important step in the development of a serious @WWENXT superstar.
Well done, Sir. Well done, indeed! https://t.co/SHatWb98M8
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 6, 2018