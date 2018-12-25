Paul Heyman Segment On WWE RAW Edited, Dolph Ziggler Looks Ahead To 2019

— Monday night on Raw, Paul Heyman celebrated the season with a macabre rendition of “Silent Night” about Braun Strowman’s upcoming Universal Championship Match against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble.

🎵All is NOT calm,

All is NOT right,

Brock will RUIN your title plans,

because Lesnar will NOT get these hands! 🎵@HeymanHustle has a special song for @BraunStrowman! #RAW #RAWChristmas pic.twitter.com/Fe62ARF8wZ — WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2018

Strowman appeared moments later (with no arm sling) and placed a red nose and reindeer antlers on Heyman. He then told Heyman to let Lesnar know that he will be healed up in time for their Universal Championship Match at Royal Rumble.

Monday night’s night episode of Raw was taped after last week’s show went off the air and according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Ringside News), this segment had to be edited because Heyman’s microphone didn’t work. While it’s possible this was a technical difficulty, Vince McMahon has ribbed Heyman in the past on live television with his mic not working.

“You know they did not show the mic not working which may mean that it actually didn’t work. I thought for sure it was a rib on him because it happens on him all the time and nobody else, but if they were gonna make fun of him, knowing Vince… maybe they just did it for the house show? Generally speaking, they would probably put that on TV and they didn’t. They did not do that,” Meltzer said.

— In this clip from Raw Monday night, Dolph Ziggler looks ahead to 2019.