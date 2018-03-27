WWE sent out the following:



Paul Heyman to star in and co-produce new television series



As first reported by The Wrap, Paul Heyman will star in and co-produce a new television series.



Heyman and Mitchell Stuart’s Looking 4 Larry agency and studio has formed a partnership with Roy Bank’s Banca Studio to create unscripted content. Their first project will be a show that will focus on Heyman covering a variety of topics, injecting his famous Heyman energy into the proceedings.



It’s safe to say that any show with Heyman at the helm will be an “extremely” good time.

