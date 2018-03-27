WWE sent out the following:
Paul Heyman to star in and co-produce new television series
As first reported by The Wrap, Paul Heyman will star in and co-produce a new television series.
Heyman and Mitchell Stuart’s Looking 4 Larry agency and studio has formed a partnership with Roy Bank’s Banca Studio to create unscripted content. Their first project will be a show that will focus on Heyman covering a variety of topics, injecting his famous Heyman energy into the proceedings.
It’s safe to say that any show with Heyman at the helm will be an “extremely” good time.
WWE sent out the following: