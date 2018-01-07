PCW ULTRA Anniversary 2K18 To Stream Live On FITE TV – Details

The following was issued to us:

Los Angeles-based professional wrestling promotion, PCW ULTRA announced today that its January 19, 2018 professional wrestling event, Anniversary 2K18, will be available to watch on FITE TV. The event, headlined by Japanese Legend, The Great Muta, teaming with PCW ULTRA Champion, Penta El Zero M versus Sami Callihan and former PCW ULTRA Champion, Johnny Ultra, will stream live and globally on FITE TV for $14.99.



“Our Anniversary event is our biggest event to date,” commented Mike Scharnagl, owner of PCW®. “When we added one of the greatest Japanese wrestlers of all-time, The Great Muta, to the card we took the event to a new level, and through FITE TV, we can now share it with the world.”



“We are thrilled to add PCW ULTRA to our programming on FITE TV,” said Michael Weber, COO for FITE. “PCW ULTRA offers a great mix of wrestling legends and upcoming stars in the world of pro wrestling. I can’t wait to watch their show on January 19th.”



“We look forward to having A2K18 and future events available on iPPV on FITE,” commented Scharnagl, “as well as past events for new fans of PCW ULTRA.”



Anniversary 2K18, with a 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT start time, also features a Tag Team Championship match pitting Jimmy Jacobs and Joey Janela versus the champions WARBEAST (Josef and Fatu); and a light heavyweight title match with emerging Japanese star, Ganseki Tanaka, challenging Southern California favorite, Douglas James.



The complete card, which is sponsored by Chemical Guys Car Care products, is:



Tag Team Grudge Match

Sami Callihan/Johnny Ultra vs. The Great Muta/Penta El Zero M (c)



PCW Tag Team Title Match

Jimmy Jacobs/Joey Janela vs. WARBEAST (c) (Fatu/Josef) with Kevin Sullivan



PCW Light Heavyweight Title Match

Ganseki Tanaka vs. Douglas James (c)



Brody King vs. Shane Stickland vs. Flip Gordon vs. AR Fox

Hammerstone vs. Brian Cage

Mariachi Loco vs. Kikutaro

Fenix vs. ACH



This event comes off the heels of PCW Refuse to Lose in December, in which Penta El Zero M defeated John Hennigan (now known as Johnny Ultra) to win the PCW ULTRA Championship. After the match, Hennigan seemed as if he was going congratulate the new 2-time champion; however he viciously attacked him, beating Penta with the belt and attempting to rip the champion’s mask off.



The two wrestlers were in a prior title match – a 3-way match – with Sami Callihan at PCW Second to None in July, which spurred an intense rivalry between Callihan and Penta El Zero M. Now, all three rivals will be joined in the ring by one of only three wrestlers to hold the NWA, AJPW Triple Crown and IWGP Heavyweight Championships, The Great Muta.



The event can be watched world-wide on FITE TV, ROKU and the FITE TV app.