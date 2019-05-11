Percy Watson Reportedly Quits WWE, Becky Lynch’s Homecoming In Ireland (Video)

— At last week’s NXT television tapings at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida, Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness called the action alongside Beth Phoenix instead of Percy Watson. PWInsider.com reported that Watson is still with WWE, but it now appears that he quit.

Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens revealed today on Twitter that Watson quit WWE to pursue an acting career.

“DEAD at Percy Watson quitting NXT,” Michael wrote. “He wants to do acting and not be a commentator/personality/wrestler apparently.”

WWE.com still has Watson listed as a member of the NXT roster.

— On Thursday, Becky Lynch returned home to her native Ireland with the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships, earning a thunderous reception from the WWE Universe inside Dublin’s 3Arena.

Lynch beat Charlotte Flair in the main event by forcing her to submit to the

Dis-arm-her.

— Robert Roode celebrates his birthday today as the Raw Superstar turns 42 years old.