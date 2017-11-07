Pete Dunne On His RAW Debut, The New Day Working RAW Live Events, John Cena Video

– As noted, John Cena made the cover of the latest issue of Parade Magazine. Above is behind-the-scenes video from Cena’s Parade shoot.

– The New Day’s Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E are scheduled to work with the RAW brand on the rest of the WWE European tour to continue the angle from last night’s RAW. As noted, it’s believed that Roman Reigns’ return on next week’s RAW will set up The Shield vs. The New Day at WWE Survivor Series.

– WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne tweeted the following after his win over WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore on last night’s RAW in Manchester:

My gift to the WWE Universe; Punching Enzo in the face 👊 https://t.co/K5bVMZugO6 — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) November 7, 2017