Pete Dunne Pulled From Weekend Shows Due To Injury

Current WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne has been pulled from tonight and tomorrow’s Progress shows due to an injury. Dunne suffered a cut at last night’s Battle Pro event which required 11 stiches. The injury occured above Dunne’s left eye and he hasn’t been cleared to compete for the rest of the weekend. Dunne was scheduled to face Jack Gallagher on tonight’s show.

IMPORTANT: Co-owner @jimsmallman with an update on today and tomorrow. We are still going to CRUSH this. pic.twitter.com/SkJdW0gaMW — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 12, 2017