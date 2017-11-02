Pete Dunne Retains WWE UK Title, Next Total Divas Episode, Sanity Hypes War Games (Video)

– As noted, the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” two-ring main event is now set with The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY’s Killian Dain with NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe. In the video above, SAnitY cuts a wacky promo on the big match that takes place during Survivor Series weekend on November 18th at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

– Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday’s Total Divas episode:

“Dressed Like a Champ: The ladies celebrate the success of their historic ladder match, but Lana’s performance suffers intense scrutiny. Meanwhile, Maryse’s fashion makeover triggers Alexa’s painful past, and Nattie, who hates babies, is tasked to babysit Brie’s newborn!”

– Wednesday’s WWE live event in Glasgow, Scotland saw WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retain over Wolfgang. Another Wolfgang vs. Dunne title match will take place at Friday’s live event in Aberdeen. Wolfgang tweeted the following after last night’s match in Glasgow: