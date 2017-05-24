Pete Dunne Reveals His Dream Opponent, Comments On His Critically Acclaimed Match With Tyler Bate
In an interview with ESPN, new WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne revealed that Brock Lesnar is his dream opponent and explained why:
“It’s the realism, the way he carries himself. It’s 100 percent believable because he’s real. That’s someone who I’d love to get in the ring with someday. I don’t think there’s a possibility of it ever happening, but I’d also love to wrestle William Regal one day.”
Dunne also commented on his critically acclaimed match with Tyler Bate at NXT Takeover: Chicago:
“I’m really glad I got to share that one with him. I had a big hand in training Tyler. I got him his first ever booking, which was against me in a tag match. As proud as I am of myself for being able to hold this WWE title, I was incredibly proud of him, as well. The two Brits on such a huge show of this magnitude.”