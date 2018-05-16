Pete Dunne Speaks On Who He Wants To Wrestle On WWE Main Roster, UK Scene, More

WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne was recently interviewed by the Sport Bible. Here are the highlights.

Competing in iconic venues in the UK:



“It’s really exciting,” he told SPORTbible. “I think it’s a culmination of what we’ve done thus far – even before the WWE UK stuff came in, just building this UK scene with promotions like PROGRESS and ICW.”

Who he’d like to work with on the main roster:



“Of course that would be great. There’s so many people I’d love to work with like Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan coming back now – there’s a huge list of people but honestly right now my priority is making this UK show a success.



“If we can be the first sort of territory being established, almost being the guinea pig and making it work, it will do absolute wonders for the wrestling scene in general. That’s my responsibility and focus for now and then down the line I’d love the chance to work with people Rollins, Bryan, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.”