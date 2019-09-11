Pete Dunne’s Future With WWE, The Bill Could Affect WWE – AEW

– According to PWInsider.com, Pete Dunne is in the process of moving to the United States. With NXT debuting on USA Network soon, the belief is that Dunne will be working full-time with the brand and become a focal point of the show.

– California Senate has passed the AB5 gig-work bill which could end up classifying most independent contractors as employees. WWE has been labeling talents as independent contractors for many years and it’s expected that the bill will likely affect AEW as well. The bill is set to take effect in 2020.