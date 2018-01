The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania have announced that in anticipation of WWE Royal Rumble weekend, the intersection of Broad Street and Pattison Avenue have been renamed as Royal Way and Rumble Road.

In anticipating of @WWE Royal Rumble Week, the intersection of Broad Street and Pattison Avenue is now officially Royal Way and Rumble Road! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/LTyOS3Xo9n — Wells Fargo Center🎟 (@WellsFargoCtr) January 25, 2018