Photo: Eva Marie In Character

When you become a character it's essential that you commit fully to becoming who that character is in every aspect. – In my opinion this absolutely requires learning the skill sets your character would have for their profession. I've been immersing myself in how to handle, operate and discharge a variety of weapons for some upcoming projects. It's been challenging, eye opening, and extremely fun! – One of the most rewarding and motivating aspects of transitioning into full time acting has been the immersion and learning process required for each role! I look forward to constantly learning and developing! 👊🏼💪🏼🎬🎥 #LetsssGoooooo #AllBusiness

