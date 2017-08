I Started my training today @87elevenaction with this Bad A$$ Eric Brown!👊🏼👊🏼 – In order for my fight scenes to be authentic for an upcoming project I am training with the best of the best. Yes it's hard, yes it can be brutal, and yes it's a lot of work, but the final result and commitment to authenticity make it all worthwhile. I love this Sh!t!! #LetttttsssssGoooooo 💪🏼👊🏼

A post shared by Natalie Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT