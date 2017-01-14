Photo From The Arena For Tonight’s WWE UK Tournament, Charly Caruso Checks In (Videos), Birthdays
Published On 01/14/2017 | News
– Charly Caruso checks in from Blackpool, England ahead of today’s WWE United Kingdom Title tournament in these new videos.
– WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan turns 64 years old today while Ernest “The Cat” Miller turns 53 and Gene Snitsky turns 47.
– Fit Finlay tweeted this photo from the Empress Ballroom, which will host the UK Title tournament this weekend:
.@WWEUKCT @WWE look at this arena ! Getting ready to kick this thing off. a lota nail biting going on. pic.twitter.com/EH57UFAGkq
— Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) January 14, 2017