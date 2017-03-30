kurt-angle3

Photo: Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho Reunited

Published On 03/30/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News, Specials

Check out this photo of Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho reunited:

I just made the list!!!! #jerichopodcast

A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.