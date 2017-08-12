Photo: Lilian Garcia With Her Husband

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Former WWE Writer Says John Cena Wasn’t Impressed With Dolph Ziggler
According to a former WWE creative writer, Dolph Ziggler wasn’t capable a working a program with John Cena. Kevin Eck, who worked on WWE’s creative...
Potential Spoiler On A Big Former WWE Star Debuting Soon On Impact Wrestling
It looks like John Hennigan (aka John Morrison and Johnny Mundo) will debut on Impact Wrestling in the near future. The former WWE Superstar was...
Alexa Bliss Explains How She Can Wrestle Sasha Banks When They Really Don’t Like...
Dating back to their time in NXT, there have been rumors that Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks don’t like each other. That’s not in...
Roman Reigns Gets High Praise From Top WWE Superstar
In a recent interview with CBSSports.com, Braun Strowman gave his thoughts on Roman Reigns as a performer: “Roman Reigns is, if not the best,...
Triple H Comments On Ronda Rousey – WWE Rumors
In an interview with CBSSports.com, Triple H commented on the rumors about MMA superstar Ronda Rousey possibly having a match with WWE. Triple H...