Photo: New Paige Gym Selfie

WWE RAW Results – September 18, 2017
- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, who passed away at...
Former WWE Writer Reveals Nixed McMahon Storyline
During an appearance on The World According To Wrestling podcast, former WWE writer Court Bauer explained a nixed storyline that was going to involve...
WWE SmackDown Results – September 19, 2017
WWE SmackDown Results - September 19, 2017 - Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a look back at last week's show and Kevin Owens' attack...
Bully Ray Reacts To RAW Spot, WWE Films Comments On Bobby Heenan, Titus Worldwide
[youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6U7SoFTXCuc?rel=0&w=560&h=315] - Above is post-RAW video of Titus Worldwide's Apollo Crews, Akira Tozawa and Titus O'Neil interrupting Mike Rome. Rome says the group is...
Goldust Teases Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return At Starrcade
Goldust posted the following graphic on Twitter in response to an earlier Twitter exchange between Cody Rhodes and Michael Hayes: Need I say more!!...