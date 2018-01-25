Photo Of XFL Logo May Have Been Accidentally Leaked Online

WWE has announced that Vince McMahon will make a major sports announcement on Thursday, which will be about starting a pro football league.
It appears Vince is bringing back the XFL name after filing several trademarks over the last few months. The logo was briefly shown on the YouTube live stream page, which you can see here:
@sportslogosnet I believe they just leaked the new XFL logo on a trial stream. Also a disembodied head. pic.twitter.com/9nQpEsVP5Q
— Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) January 25, 2018