Photo: Sasha Banks In A Patriotic Bikini Top

Reason Why Emma Is In The Raw Women’s Title Match At WWE No Mercy
Mere hours after it was announced that Sasha Banks had invoked her rematch clause against Alexa Bliss for WWE No Mercy, Nia Jax (who...
Vince McMahon Expects The Undertaker To Wrestle Again
Since The Undertaker’s loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, Vince McMahon had told WWE announcers on multiple occasions to not reference “The Deadman”...
Paul Heyman Controversy Over Brock Lesnar’s Storylines, Backstage News On Mauro Ranallo & JBL
- Mauro Ranallo’s issues that caused him to leave WWE earlier this year were not so much with John Layfield but rather the culture...
Former WWE Diva and TNA Knockout Announces Pregnancy, Expecting Quadruplets (Video)
Christy Hemme is pregnant and expecting quadruplets. The former WWE Diva and TNA Knockout revealed the big news today in a video posted on her...
Latest On When Samoa Joe Is Expected To Return To Action
Samoa Joe has been out of action since late August after suffering a knee injury during a match with John Cena at a WWE...