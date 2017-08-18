Photo: Summer Rae Looking Hot In A Bikini

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SummerSlam Savings!
Trending Articles
Shelton Benjamin Returning To WWE
Shelton Benjamin is returning to WWE, according to a report by PWInsider. The former Intercontinental Champion was set to return to WWE last year when...
The Undertaker At SummerSlam? – “The Deadman” Arrives To New York City (Photo)
There’s now a good chance of The Undertaker showing up at SummerSlam. A wrestling fan from Austin, Texas who often travels to WWE pay-per-view events...
Another WWE Star Has Backstage Heat
The Dirty Sheets podcast is reporting that WWE officials haven’t pushed Mike Kanellis too hard because he arrived at the company in “less than...
Wade Barrett Reveals Original Plan For Team Cena vs. Team Nexus
In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Wade Barrett opened up about how the finish for the Team Cena vs. Team Nexus match at...
Roman Reigns Says He Has To ‘Swing The Sword’ In The WWE Locker Room,...
As previously reported, Roman Reigns reportedly kicked Enzo Amore off a bus this summer. Amore has been said to have heat with a lot...