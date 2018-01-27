Photo Surfaces Online Of The Undertaker Sightseeing In Philadelphia

As noted, The Undertaker and Michelle McCool are both in Philadelphia as they flew into the city on Friday night. There have been rumblings about Taker competing in the Royal Rumble match.

Here is a photo of him with his wife at the Rocky statue:

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.