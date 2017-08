One of my favorite things about fitness? We ALL have to put equal work in. Can't be bought. Simply you don't put the time in, can't expect the results. But it's universal and if you lace up a pair of shoes you can do the same workout I am from anywhere in the world. __________________________________________________#NoExcuses #WeAllStartFromScratch #EVERYONEIsAnAthlete #LaceEmUpLetsGo #TorrieWilsonFit

