A key ingredient to real happiness that lasts; Never compromising yourself for anyone. Anything that requires you to set yourself aside needs to go..stat. You are worth it babe. ❤️ TAG SOMEONE WHO NEEDS TO HEAR THIS #TorrieTuesday #ThingsIveLearnedSoFar #Happiness #NeverCompromise #LoveYourself #torriewilsonfit ____________________________________________________ pic @lee_lhgfx

A post shared by Torrie Wilson (@torriewilson) on Aug 15, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT