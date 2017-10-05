Photo: Torrie Wilson Is In Incredible Shape

Don’t spend $300 on a pair of jeans to make you look thinner..join me at torriewilsonfit.com instead..and then it won’t matter what you wear. Or don’t wear. 😜✌🏽#StrongNotSkinny #StrongWomenRock #BeachReady

A post shared by Torrie Wilson (@torriewilson) on Oct 4, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT