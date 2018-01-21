PHOTOS: Attendance Note From First-Ever WWE 205 Live Event

Fans in attendance for the first-ever WWE 205 Live show on Saturday night at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts estimates 800 people in the building for the opening bell. At interim, it appears that they had 1,000 – 1,100 fans. Keep in mind that the building holds a capacity of 2,800 seats
The event featured 6 matches on the card.
The attendance for the first 205 Live house show is pretty good. pic.twitter.com/bAQYHr4vEd
— Arshard OFM (@arshardofm) January 21, 2018
First ever #205Live Tour kicks off in #WWELowell #205LiveLowell @KalistoWWE @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/JDy6LtqaPL
— Justin Scalise (@JScaLive) January 21, 2018