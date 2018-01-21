PHOTOS: Attendance Note From First-Ever WWE 205 Live Event

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Fans in attendance for the first-ever WWE 205 Live show on Saturday night at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts estimates 800 people in the building for the opening bell. At interim, it appears that they had 1,000 – 1,100 fans. Keep in mind that the building holds a capacity of 2,800 seats

The event featured 6 matches on the card.

Loving the view for #205live tonight! So pumped! #wwelowell #205lowell

A post shared by Jana (@foxiejd) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR