Photos: Behind-The-Scenes At Eva Marie Photoshoot

Shooting for @nemfashion lashes today with the glam squad! Keep following us on our IG stories to see all of our #BTS for #NEMbeauty !!!💕✨👀📸 so excited to launch this line for you guys!!!!! #cantstopwontstop #letswerk – Glam: @patrickta Hair: @glencocoforhair Lashes: @nemfashion

A post shared by Natalie Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) on Aug 9, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT