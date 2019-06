While there was no Bray Wyatt segment on this week’s WWE RAW, Mercy The Buzzard and Abby The Witch of the Firefly Funhouse segments made cameo appearances during the show.

And now a Mercy the Buzzard sighting. Bray must not be far behind#WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/SBF1etJc3T — TurnbuckleTopics 🎙 (@TT_4You) June 25, 2019