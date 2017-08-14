Photos: Kaitlyn Hanging Backstage With Natalya

Surround yourself with likeminded people. Associate yourself with people that lift you up. Strong women empower each other. They don't tear each other down. I've laughed, cried, bled and triumphed with these women and it created an unbreakable bond. No matter how much time goes by, we always pick right back up. I'm so proud to see them doing big things, breaking molds and forging paths. Here's to the ever evolving world of women's wrestling. Yes, I'm smelling T's hair. That was always my favorite part of the Samoan Drop. She has the best smelling hair in the industry. @natbynature @trinity_fatu @saronasnuka #strongwomen #WWE #womenruntheworld #womenswrestling #loveyou #divas