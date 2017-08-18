Photos: Laurel Van Ness Looking Cute

So happy to be back at Universal Studios with @impactwrestling … 💙naturally, I showed up in my linen @agaci_store dress #OOTD #AgaciGirl

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀CHELSEA GREEN (@chelseaagreen) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT