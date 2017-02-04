Photos: New WWE US Champion Crowned At WrestleMania 33

Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho to become the new WWE United States Champion at Sunday night’s WrestleMania 33 event in Orlando.

This is Owens’ first run with the United States Title. Jericho won the title back on the January 9th RAW in a Handicap Match that saw he and Owens defeat Roman Reigns.

Below are photos and videos from Sunday night’s match at WrestleMania: