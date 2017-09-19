Photos: Noelle Foley In A Cute One-Piece

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Dayummmmm that's one thick palm tree 🌴😏😎 Bathing suit: @kulanikinis 👙

A post shared by Noelle Foley (@noellefoley) on

The look you give your friend when they say "want to order pizza?" 😏😏😏🍕🍕🍕

A post shared by Noelle Foley (@noellefoley) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR