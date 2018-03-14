Photos Of Jeff Hardy’s Car Following Traffic Accident Last Saturday

Photos have surfaced of Jeff Hardy’s car following a traffic accident last Saturday.

As reported earlier, Hardy was arrested for driving while impaired this past Saturday night.

Hardy was arrested in Concord, North Carolina at around 10:30 p.m. after allegedly striking a guardrail in a 2016 Cadillac CTS-V sedan. The accident report states that Hardy “ran off the roadway to the right, in turn striking about 105 feet of guardrail before the back end of the car spun out 90 degrees to the left, coming to rest in the middle of the right N bound lane of travel.”

TMZ reported that Hardy submitted to a breathalyzer and blew a .25, three times the legal limit.

Hardy was released from custody shortly after the arrest. Records show that he has a court date in Cabarrus County on April 16th and that his license has been revoked for at least 30 days.

Though he’s been out of action since undergoing shoulder surgery last September, Hardy is almost ready to be cleared to return. Matt Hardy began using his “Woken” gimmick after Jeff’s injury, and Matt’s “Ultimate Deletion” match against Bray Wyatt was filmed at the Hardy Compound in Cameron, North Carolina, last week.