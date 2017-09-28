Photos Of John Cena Speaking At Conference In Boston, WWE’s Return To MSG, Bryan & Brie React

By
Marc Middleton
-
John Cena appears during a featured session at the South by Southwest Film Festival on Monday, March 13, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: TXJP105

– Above is video of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella reacting to last night’s Total Bellas episode, the fourth episode of the second season.

– Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match plus Sheamus & Cesaro vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose have been announced for WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, December 26th. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6th. John Cena, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy are also being advertised for the event.

They are selling a $399 VIP Merch Package that includes a premium floor seat, a limited edition 2017 WWE souvenir event chair, a matted autographed Superstar photo, three exclusive VIP merchandise items and an official WWE program. They are also selling a $649 Superstar VIP Experience Package that includes a premium ringside seat, a meet & greet plus autographs with Superstars, the souvenir chair, the three VIP merchandise items, a limited edition 2017 autograph book, a matted Superstar collage and an on-site greeter.

– John Cena was a keynote speaker at the Inbound 2017 conference in Boston earlier today. The three-day event brings together 21,000 of the world’s most passionate marketers and salespeople from around the world. Below are photos and quotes from Cena’s appearance on the main stage:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR