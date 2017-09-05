Photos Of Low Attendance At WWE Event, Flashback Friday Update For This Week, Sasha Banks

– As seen above, Sasha Banks is featured in the latest WWE SuperCard Season 3 Confessional teaser.
– This week’s “Flashback Friday” series of programming on the WWE Network will focus on the 22 year anniversary of WCW Nitro. Stay tuned for the full schedule of content.
– Sunday’s WWE live event in Cedar Falls, Iowa was a hot topic on Twitter due to photos of the small crowd. Our correspondent estimated 1,000 – 1,400 fans to be in attendance. You can see crowd photos from the blue brand event at the McLeod Center below:
#WWECedarFalls just got GLORIOUS!!! pic.twitter.com/d9YNqHBH4a
— Dustin Smothers (@SmoHawk) September 4, 2017
Styles vs Nakamura vs Corbin. One of these things is not like the other! #WWECedarFalls pic.twitter.com/ggH1PT6swV
— Dustin Smothers (@SmoHawk) September 4, 2017
We've got a Luke Harper sighting! He is out to take on the Ascension! #WWECedarFalls pic.twitter.com/V2TvHpsBkb
— Dustin Smothers (@SmoHawk) September 4, 2017
Great event last night in the McLeod Center!Glad to have WWE Live back!Thanks to a great staff for making this event awesome!#WWECedarFalls pic.twitter.com/o8tSJp5PMe
— Brooke C-Sidebotham (@Brooke_C_S) September 4, 2017