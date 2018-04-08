Photos Of Ronda Rousey’s WWE In-Ring Debut

As seen at WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on the WWE Network, Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle defeated Triple H & Stephanie McMahon in a Mixed Tag Team Match. This marked Rousey’s in-ring debut and Angle’s first Mania since WrestleMania 22 in 2006.

SO CLOSE pic.twitter.com/QOop6SiwZP — Bleacher Report WWE (@BR_WWE) April 9, 2018