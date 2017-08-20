Photos Of The Undertaker Spotted In New York City

There’s now a good chance of The Undertaker showing up at SummerSlam.

As PWMania.com reported, a wrestling fan from Austin, Texas who often travels to WWE pay-per-view events snapped a photo on Friday of The Undertaker (who also lives in Austin) on his flight to New York City — SummerSlam is being held nearby in Brooklyn.

Me and Undertaker always seem to board the same flight whenever going to NYC, no bs pic.twitter.com/Byo49p0jiW — Jesse Mr GQ Cantu (@Mr_GQ_Cantu) August 18, 2017

Here are two more photos of The Undertaker arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport (and with Michelle McCool).

The Undertaker last appeared at WrestleMania 33. After losing to Roman Reigns, it was strongly implied that it was his last match.