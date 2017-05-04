Photos: Shinsuke Nakamura Farewell On NXT Next Week (Minor Spoilers)

There was a farewell for new SmackDown Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura at tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. The segment appeared to be dark but it was later referenced in a promo on the April 19th show, indicating that it will air on April 12th as the closing segment.

Nakamura opened the segment by coming out to the ring for a promo. He said one year ago he came to NXT and he already had experience but he wanted to challenge himself against the best in the world. The two-time NXT Champion said NXT is its own brand that creates something new and different. Nakamura said he quickly found that the NXT Universe is crazy. He added that the NXT fans created the singing and the chants, and that NXT is their style. Nakamura ended his promo by saying he will always be NXT because… “We Are NXT!”

The entire NXT roster then came out to the stage. Nakamura walked to the top of the stage and was then joined by Finn Balor and Triple H. Nakamura ran around the arena filming with his phone before bowing to everyone and leaving.

Thanks to our correspondent Will Henderson for these photos: