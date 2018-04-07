Photos Surface Of Many Empty Seats At WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

WWE held their Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday night in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center.

Photos have surfaced on Twitter which show many empty seats in the WWE talent section during Goldberg and Mark Henry’s Hall of Fame speeches. You can see it here:

Look at all the empty seats from the @WWE Superstars/families. Showing a complete lack of respect for Goldberg! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/UuYytuucr3 — 2Bit Wrestling (@2bitwrestling) April 7, 2018