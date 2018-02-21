Photos Surface Of Poor Attendance For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Live

More photos have come in of WWE SmackDown events drawing poor crowds.
The sports entertainment company was in Phoenix, AZ at the Talking Stick Resort Arena for this week’s episode of SmackDown Live on the USA Network. As seen in the photos below, one side of the arena was nearly empty while the other photo also showed a large section that was tarped off.
I honestly feel horrible for the talent on #SDLive because this isn’t their fault. Something needs to change ASAP. #WWE pic.twitter.com/fXTHSx6xOA
— Wrestle News Daily (@thewrestledaily) February 21, 2018