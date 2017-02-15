vince-linda-mcmahon

Photos: The McMahon Family Visits The White House and Donald Trump

Published On 02/15/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News, Specials

As noted, the US Senate confirmed Linda McMahon as the head of the Small Business Administration this week.

Linda brought the family, including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, his wife Marissa and Vince McMahon to the White House to meet her new boss, WWE Hall of Famer and President Donald Trump.

Below are photos from the meeting, which saw the grandkids bring a gift to Trump – a photo from his WrestleMania showdown with Vince a few years back.

