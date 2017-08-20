Photos: Title Changes Hands On The SummerSlam Pre-show

By
Marc Middleton
-

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion during Sunday night’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show in Brooklyn.

Neville is now a two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Tozawa just won the title on last week’s RAW from Boston.

Below are photos and videos from Sunday night’s match:

