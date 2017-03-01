dean-ambrose

Photos: Title Changes Hands On WWE SmackDown

Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz in the main event of Tuesday night’s WWE SmackDown to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Ambrose is now a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Miz just won the title back on November 15th at SmackDown 900.

Below are photos and videos from the match:

