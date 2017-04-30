Photos & Video From WWE’s House Of Horrors Match, Real Estate Listing

The first-ever “House of Horrors” match between Bray Wyatt and WWE Champion Randy Orton took place at WWE Payback tonight and as you can see below, it was definitely a one-of-a-kind match.

The match began with pre-recorded footage from a $36,000 house in Richmond, Missouri off Highway Business 10. You can check out the Movoto.com real estate listing for the home at this link. Wyatt and Orton eventually appeared inside the SAP Center in San Jose – more than 1,800 miles away from the “House of Horrors” set. The match ended with Wyatt getting a pin after Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers attacked Orton. Orton is set to defend against Jinder at the May Backlash pay-per-view.

For those who missed it, below are photos and videos from the match:

The fight has spilled into the #HouseOfHorrors' kitchen…

Safe to say there aren't any good meals cooking in there! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/8sUTsdgVpe — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017

🎶🎶 He's got the whole word in his hands, he's got the whole wide world in his hands… 🎶🎶 #WWEPayback #HouseOfHorrors pic.twitter.com/MiUfTiwace — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017