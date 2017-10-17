Speculation From Kane’s RAW Return In Portland, Photos & Videos

As noted, SmackDown Superstar Kane made his return to WWE TV on this week’s RAW by coming from under the Steel Cage to help Braun Strowman defeat Roman Reigns in the main event. The Big Red Monster has been added to Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view in the Tables, Ladders & Chair main event, making it a 3-on-5 main event with The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.
No word yet on storyline details behind Kane’s return but they will likely go with this being payback for Reigns retiring The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. There’s also already speculation on Kane’s return setting up a potential Survivor Series return for The Undertaker with The Deadman possibly teaming with The Shield.
Below are photos and videos from the main event:
