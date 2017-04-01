Photos: What Happened After WWE SmackDown

The dark main event after this week’s WWE 205 Live in Jacksonville, FL saw John Cena and SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha defeat Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper and Randy Orton in six-man action.

The match started as Cena vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles but that ended in a DQ when Baron Corbin attacked Cena. That brought out Chad Gable and Jason Jordan for the save, then The Wyatt Family. The six-man then kicked off to close the show.

Below are a few photos from the closer:

Its AJ Styles vs John Cena…on 205 Live!? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/7xIxMIxjOJ — Ben Talks Wrestling (@BenTalksWWE) January 4, 2017

Scoop #7: Wyatts out and now we have a 6 man on our hands pic.twitter.com/hyZ3Odq1SH — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 4, 2017

Here are your winners of the #SDLive dark match pic.twitter.com/P8RoXx9FoQ — Kristal 🤓 (@Kad1337) January 4, 2017

The wyatts vs Cena and AA for the second dark match pic.twitter.com/TOAHJaS818 — Kristal 🤓 (@Kad1337) January 4, 2017