Photos: What Happened After WWE SmackDown

Published On 01/04/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

The dark main event after this week’s WWE 205 Live in Jacksonville, FL saw John Cena and SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha defeat Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper and Randy Orton in six-man action.

The match started as Cena vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles but that ended in a DQ when Baron Corbin attacked Cena. That brought out Chad Gable and Jason Jordan for the save, then The Wyatt Family. The six-man then kicked off to close the show.

Below are a few photos from the closer:

