Photos: WWE Stars Party With Paige And Alberto Del Rio, WWE Referee Injured At Royal Rumble
– Several WWE Superstars attended Alberto Del Rio’s post-Royal Rumble party on Sunday night at his La Cantinita restaurant in San Antonio. Paige was also there, as seen in these photos:
Reunited with these onesssssss!!!! ☺️☺️☺️☺️ #LaCantinita pic.twitter.com/60DKpdB5vm
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 30, 2017
– As seen below, referee Charles Robinson apparently suffered a foot injury during Sunday night’s John Cena vs. AJ Styles WWE Title match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Robinson noted that he will be back to the ring in 12 days, in time for February’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
Loving my stylish new footwear! Looking forward to being back for @wwe Elimination Chamber in less than two weeks! pic.twitter.com/3bLAi1sy42
— Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) January 30, 2017