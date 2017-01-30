paige-del-rio

Photos: WWE Stars Party With Paige And Alberto Del Rio, WWE Referee Injured At Royal Rumble

Published On 01/30/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News, Specials

– Several WWE Superstars attended Alberto Del Rio’s post-Royal Rumble party on Sunday night at his La Cantinita restaurant in San Antonio. Paige was also there, as seen in these photos:

– As seen below, referee Charles Robinson apparently suffered a foot injury during Sunday night’s John Cena vs. AJ Styles WWE Title match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Robinson noted that he will be back to the ring in 12 days, in time for February’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.