Photos: WWE Stars Party With Paige And Alberto Del Rio, WWE Referee Injured At Royal Rumble

– Several WWE Superstars attended Alberto Del Rio’s post-Royal Rumble party on Sunday night at his La Cantinita restaurant in San Antonio. Paige was also there, as seen in these photos:

Great friends joining me in my place #lacantinita fun is still continuing! The more the merrier make sure you come check it out. Always nice to reunite with some of my amigos! Mis grandes amigos visitándome en mi lugar, acá solo gente buena y diversión #sisisi A photo posted by Alberto El Patron (@el_patron_alberto) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

– As seen below, referee Charles Robinson apparently suffered a foot injury during Sunday night’s John Cena vs. AJ Styles WWE Title match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Robinson noted that he will be back to the ring in 12 days, in time for February’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.