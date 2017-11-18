Photos/Videos From The NXT Takeover: War Games Main Event

The two-ring main event at tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX saw The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish defeat NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain of SAnitY plus the team of The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong.
The match started off with Cole, Young and Strong in the ring while the other competitors waited in shark cages. Fish & O’Reilly were unleashed first, followed by Wolfe & Dain. The finish saw Cole get the pin on Young.
Below are photos and videos from the return of WarGames to WWE:
#SAnitY has ARRIVED, and it'll be @TheEricYoung starting things off for your #WWENXT #TagTeamChampions! #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/O6UL9EPxOA
Will The #UndisputedERA succeed in SHOCKING the SYSTEM tonight?! @AdamColePro is FIRST UP for his team! #WarGames #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/GMzZWXQIXO
He's arrived in style, & he's heading into #WarGames FIRST for his team! #RoddyVsTheWorld @roderickstrong @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/UDkqrJDlQF
Buckle up, #NXTUniverse. It's time for #WarGames!!! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/emn8Qkd4Ha
.@AdamColePro is on a roll, BAY BAY! #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/W5v2K7s6DX
The FIRST team to gain a numbers advantage: The #UndisputedERA! @KORcombat @TheBobbyFish #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/9rExgQmUcj
Note to self: DO NOT BLOCK THE DOOR when #AOP @Akam_WWE & @Rezar_WWE want to get through! #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/ZgrlSWTSAa
The #BeastOfBelfast @KillianDain isn't taking ANY chances! The #MatchBeyond is ON, right now only on @WWENetwork! #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/cGEg1eWG9d
The rest of #SAnitY has entered #WarGames… and they brought presents! #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/GKROdMdcPt
BEWARE The #BeastOfBelfast! @KillianDain #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/GKrTa5cwQ0
Bodies. EVERYWHERE. #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/25Yt2VjIpZ
There's no denying the sheer STRENGTH of @roderickstrong! #RoddyVsTheWorld #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/fd3Z5EdPFE
.@roderickstrong's COLOSSAL Superplex from the TOP OF THE CAGE to @AdamColePro sends everyone crashing! #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/ZldvzRtHAr
#SAnitY's @TheWWEWolfe sets the table for #WarGames! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/pBFhS7BBp2
Take a good look at the man who won #WarGames for #UndisputedERA: @AdamColePro, BAY BAY! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/STuxRWfnkA
