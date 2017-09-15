Pink Ring Ropes At WWE NXT, WWE Stars Comment On North Korean Missile, Total Bellas Bonus Clips

– Above and below are Total Bellas bonus clips from this week with Brie Bella’s family worrying about her protein intake during her pregnancy and brother JJ trying to keep his relationship troubles from Brie:

– WWE will once again be running campaigns for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October of this year. The pink ring ropes were used at last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings for the episodes that will be airing in October.

– North Korea firing a ballistic missile through Japanese airspace was a hot topic among the WWE SmackDown crew as they traveled to the country this week for a weekend live event. Randy Orton and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods both commented on the latest act of defiance from Kim Jong-un’s regime:

This and I'm on a plane 2 hours from landing in Japan https://t.co/pmip2iU2XM — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 15, 2017