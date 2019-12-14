Piper Niven Suffers A Bout of Bell’s Palsy

WWE star Piper Niven, who is scheduled to compete at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II on January 12th, announced on Twitter that she’s been dealing with a bout of the facial paralysis known as Bell’s Palsy:

Who’s got two thumbs, a funny face and has Bell’s Palsy? 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/p9ENcPlqYk — Viper-Piper Niven (@viperpiperniven) 13 December 2019

On the plus side, I can now do a pretty smashing people’s eyebrow for the first time in my life so there’s that. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GzB3NwUqHr — Viper-Piper Niven (@viperpiperniven) 13 December 2019